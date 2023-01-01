Menu
2021 Toyota Highlander

43,948 KM

Details Features

$61,999

+ tax & licensing
Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

Hybrid Limited

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

43,948KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9967313
  • Stock #: 5436
  • VIN: 5TDEBRCH4MS053647

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 5436
  • Mileage 43,948 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

