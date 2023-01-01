Menu
2021 Toyota RAV4

8,058 KM

$38,499

+ tax & licensing
XLE

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

8,058KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV1MC224022

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 8,058 KM

Recent Arrival! ONE OWNER! NO ACCIDENTS!! Premium Leather Seats Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Moon Roof, Heated and Power Door Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Fully Automatic Headlights, Front Fog Lights, Forward Collison Mitigation, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Collison Warning, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity.

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Welland Toyota goes through a rigorous 100-point inspection. We promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. Welland Toyota ensures quality and affordability. With the largest quality pre-owned vehicles to choose from, we are sure to have what you are looking for, at a price you can afford. Flexible finance options available. Response available via Text, Email, Phone, or Video Response! Please indicate which is most convenient, we are happy to correspond using your preferred method. Visit us at Welland Toyota today! One price, the right price. Every time...

We are serving Welland, Niagara, Ancaster, Hamilton, Barrie, Innisfil, Cookstown, North Bay, Burlington, Dundas, Brantford, Guelph, Stoney Creek, Grimsby, Oakville, Kitchener, London, Toronto, Mississauga, Milton, Cambridge, Kitchener Waterloo, Cayuga, Caledonia, St. Catharines, and the entire GHA and GTA.

Visit or call us today to see for yourself!

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

905-788-2200

