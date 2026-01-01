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2021 Toyota RAV4

64,334 KM

Details Features

$36,678

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14145571

2021 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

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Contact Seller

$36,678

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
64,334KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3DWRFV5MW124998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T9884A
  • Mileage 64,334 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
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$36,678

+ taxes & licensing>

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2021 Toyota RAV4