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2021 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited
2021 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited
Location
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
905-788-2200
$36,678
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
64,334KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3DWRFV5MW124998
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # T9884A
- Mileage 64,334 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
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Welland Toyota
905-788-2200
2021 Toyota RAV4