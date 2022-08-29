$56,989+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE XSE UPGRADE | Moonroof | Apple Car Play
Location
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9161065
- Stock #: 5230
- VIN: 2T3RWRFV4MW126005
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,410 KM
Vehicle Description
XSE UPGRADE 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC AWD CVT
2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC, 17" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Driver door bin, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Safety Connect (Connected Services by Toyota), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power windows, Premium Cloth Fabric Seat Trim, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Variably intermittent wipers.
Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle
- 6 Month 10,000Km Extended Powertrain Warranty / Roadside Assistance
- $0 Deductible
- Warranty honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the US
- Complimentary 1st Oil & Filter Change **(6 Months or 8,000kms)
- Extensive 160 point inspection by Toyota Factory Trained technicians, including provincial safety certification plus a mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Additional Benefits
- Factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
- Complimentary CarFax report
- Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for Tire tread depth
- Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for brake pad thickness
- Market Value Report provided
- Preferred* Finance Rates OAC
- Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
- Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles.
- 7 Day Money Back Guarantee
- Immaculate professional detail including Hand Wash, Engine Shampoo, Interior Shampoo & Ionize, Tire Dressing & Upholstery Conditioner
- Paintless dent removal for any applicable panels and touch-ups
- OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired
- Complimentary shuttle transportation
The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 14 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls.
Errors & Omissions Expected
Platinum Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle
Vehicle Features
