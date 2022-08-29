Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,989 + taxes & licensing 1 7 , 3 2 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9161077

9161077 Stock #: 5235X

5235X VIN: 2T3RWRFV2MW126049

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 17,320 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD CVT

