Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota RAV4

17,320 KM

Details Description Features

$56,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$56,989

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE Power Moonroof | Power Tailgate | Apple Car Play

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE Power Moonroof | Power Tailgate | Apple Car Play

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

  1. 9161077
  2. 9161077
  3. 9161077
  4. 9161077
  5. 9161077
  6. 9161077
  7. 9161077
  8. 9161077
  9. 9161077
  10. 9161077
  11. 9161077
  12. 9161077
  13. 9161077
  14. 9161077
  15. 9161077
  16. 9161077
  17. 9161077
  18. 9161077
  19. 9161077
  20. 9161077
  21. 9161077
  22. 9161077
  23. 9161077
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,989

+ taxes & licensing

17,320KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9161077
  • Stock #: 5235X
  • VIN: 2T3RWRFV2MW126049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,320 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

XLE 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC AWD CVT

2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC, 17" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-colour, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: Safety Connect (Connected Services by Toyota), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Shift Knob, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power windows, Radio: Audio, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Variably intermittent wipers.
Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle

  • 6 Month 10,000Km Extended Powertrain Warranty / Roadside Assistance
  • $0 Deductible
  • Warranty honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the US
  • Complimentary 1st Oil & Filter Change **(6 Months or 8,000kms)
  • Extensive 160 point inspection by Toyota Factory Trained technicians, including provincial safety certification plus a mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card


Additional Benefits

  • Factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
  • Complimentary CarFax report
  • Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for Tire tread depth
  • Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for brake pad thickness
  • Market Value Report provided
  • Preferred* Finance Rates OAC
  • Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
  • Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles.
  • 7 Day Money Back Guarantee
  • Immaculate professional detail including Hand Wash, Engine Shampoo, Interior Shampoo & Ionize, Tire Dressing & Upholstery Conditioner
  • Paintless dent removal for any applicable panels and touch-ups
  • OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired
  • Complimentary shuttle transportation


The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 14 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls.



Errors & Omissions Expected



INSGMT



Platinum Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Welland Toyota

2019 Honda Civic LX ...
 44,306 KM
$27,489 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Yaris LE...
 26,313 KM
$24,005 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 23,102 KM
$25,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

Call Dealer

905-788-XXXX

(click to show)

905-788-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory