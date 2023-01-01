$64,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$64,999
+ taxes & licensing
Welland Toyota
905-788-2200
2021 Toyota Supra
2021 Toyota Supra
GR 3.0
Location
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
905-788-2200
$64,999
+ taxes & licensing
54,324KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10082886
- Stock #: 5462XJ
- VIN: WZ1DB0C02MW043833
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 5462XJ
- Mileage 54,324 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Welland Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3