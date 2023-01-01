Menu
2021 Toyota Supra

54,324 KM

Details Features

$64,999

+ tax & licensing
Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

GR 3.0

GR 3.0

Location

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

54,324KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10082886
  • Stock #: 5462XJ
  • VIN: WZ1DB0C02MW043833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 5462XJ
  • Mileage 54,324 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

