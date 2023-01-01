Menu
2021 Volkswagen Passat

65,934 KM

Details Features

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Shadow Auto

905-327-3968

2021 Volkswagen Passat

2021 Volkswagen Passat

COMFORTLINE | FWD | SUN/MOONROOF | COLL ASSIST

2021 Volkswagen Passat

COMFORTLINE | FWD | SUN/MOONROOF | COLL ASSIST

Location

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

905-327-3968

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

65,934KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10108344
  • Stock #: 13839
  • VIN: 1VWBA7A3XMC018109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13839
  • Mileage 65,934 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Shadow Auto

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

Call Dealer

905-327-XXXX

(click to show)

905-327-3968

