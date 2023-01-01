Menu
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

29,925 KM

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

WK Laredo TREAT YOURSELF TO A JEEP

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

WK Laredo TREAT YOURSELF TO A JEEP

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

29,925KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9750592
  • Stock #: P8300AX
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG8NC109511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,925 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! ONE OWNER! Power Moon Roof Premium Cloth/Leather Seats, Heated seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Automatic Headlights, Front Fog Lights, Rear Collison Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Heated and Power Door Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity.

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Welland Toyota goes through a rigorous 100-point inspection. We promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. Welland Toyota ensures quality and affordability. With the largest quality pre-owned vehicles to choose from, we are sure to have what you are looking for, at a price you can afford. Flexible finance options available. Response available via Text, Email, Phone, or Video Response! Please indicate which is most convenient, we are happy to correspond using your preferred method. Visit us at Welland Toyota today! One price, the right price. Every time...

We are serving Welland, Niagara, Ancaster, Hamilton, Barrie, Innisfil, Cookstown, North Bay, Burlington, Dundas, Brantford, Guelph, Stoney Creek, Grimsby, Oakville, Kitchener, London, Toronto, Mississauga, Milton, Cambridge, Kitchener Waterloo, Cayuga, Caledonia, St. Catharines, and the entire GHA and GTA.

Visit or call us today to see for yourself!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

