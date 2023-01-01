$49,999+ tax & licensing
905-788-2200
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
WK Laredo TREAT YOURSELF TO A JEEP
Location
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$49,999
- Listing ID: 9750592
- Stock #: P8300AX
- VIN: 1C4RJFAG8NC109511
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 29,925 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! ONE OWNER! Power Moon Roof Premium Cloth/Leather Seats, Heated seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Automatic Headlights, Front Fog Lights, Rear Collison Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Heated and Power Door Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity.
Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Welland Toyota goes through a rigorous 100-point inspection. We promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. Welland Toyota ensures quality and affordability. With the largest quality pre-owned vehicles to choose from, we are sure to have what you are looking for, at a price you can afford. Flexible finance options available. Response available via Text, Email, Phone, or Video Response! Please indicate which is most convenient, we are happy to correspond using your preferred method.
We are serving Welland, Niagara, Ancaster, Hamilton, Barrie, Innisfil, Cookstown, North Bay, Burlington, Dundas, Brantford, Guelph, Stoney Creek, Grimsby, Oakville, Kitchener, London, Toronto, Mississauga, Milton, Cambridge, Kitchener Waterloo, Cayuga, Caledonia, St. Catharines, and the entire GHA and GTA.
Visit or call us today to see for yourself!
Vehicle Features
