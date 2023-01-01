$58,999+ tax & licensing
$58,999
+ taxes & licensing
Welland Toyota
905-788-2200
2022 Toyota 4Runner
Location
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
16,173KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10494990
- Stock #: 5543
- VIN: JTERU5JR5N5983804
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 16,173 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
5 Speed Automatic
