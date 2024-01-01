$27,499+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
905-788-2200
$27,499
+ taxes & licensing
38,482KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YFBPMBE8NP307756
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 5634
- Mileage 38,482 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2022 Toyota Corolla