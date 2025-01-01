Menu
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

35,474 KM

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

XLE

12086980

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

XLE

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,474KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 7MUDAABG8NV016018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # S9204A
  • Mileage 35,474 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
10 Speed Automatic/CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross