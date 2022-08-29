Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Toyota Prius

74 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Prius

2022 Toyota Prius

PRIME

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Prius

PRIME

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

  1. 9270448
  2. 9270448
  3. 9270448
  4. 9270448
  5. 9270448
  6. 9270448
  7. 9270448
  8. 9270448
  9. 9270448
  10. 9270448
  11. 9270448
  12. 9270448
  13. 9270448
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

74KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9270448
  • Stock #: 5281
  • VIN: JTDKAMFP8N3221451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 5281
  • Mileage 74 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Welland Toyota

2005 Toyota Corolla LE
 297,876 KM
$2,989 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge SEL
 28,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Cruze...
 201,741 KM
$2,489 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

Call Dealer

905-788-XXXX

(click to show)

905-788-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory