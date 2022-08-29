$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Prius
PRIME
74KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9270448
- Stock #: 5281
- VIN: JTDKAMFP8N3221451
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 5281
- Mileage 74 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
