2022 Toyota RAV4

22,611 KM

Details Features

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4

XLE

2022 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

22,611KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV2NC318122

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 22,611 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-XXXX

905-788-2200

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2022 Toyota RAV4