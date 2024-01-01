Menu
2022 Toyota RAV4

20,851 KM

Details Features

$31,499

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4

LE

2022 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$31,499

+ taxes & licensing

20,851KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3Z1RFV0NW235674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,851 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$31,499

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2022 Toyota RAV4