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2022 Toyota RAV4

143,937 KM

Details Features

$32,678

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Watch This Vehicle
14423601

2022 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

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Contact Seller

$32,678

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
143,937KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3RWRFV5NW150038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T9983A
  • Mileage 143,937 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
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$32,678

+ taxes & licensing>

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2022 Toyota RAV4