2022 Toyota Sienna

110,569 KM

Details Features

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Sienna

XSE 7-Passenger

2022 Toyota Sienna

XSE 7-Passenger

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,569KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDGSKFC9NS057596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # R9048A
  • Mileage 110,569 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2022 Toyota Sienna