2022 Toyota Tacoma

15,821 KM

Details Features

$50,499

+ tax & licensing
Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

15,821KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3TYCZ5AN3NT054508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 15,821 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

