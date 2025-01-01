Menu
2022 Toyota Tacoma

80,260 KM

Details Features

$45,999

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota Tacoma

12629622

2022 Toyota Tacoma

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
80,260KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3TYDZ5BN5NT014174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 80,260 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
$45,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2022 Toyota Tacoma