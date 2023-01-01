Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Toyota Tundra

16,805 KM

Details Description Features

$65,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$65,999

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Tundra

2022 Toyota Tundra

LIMITED Double Cab Limited TRD Off road

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Tundra

LIMITED Double Cab Limited TRD Off road

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

  1. 9816802
  2. 9816802
  3. 9816802
  4. 9816802
  5. 9816802
  6. 9816802
  7. 9816802
  8. 9816802
  9. 9816802
  10. 9816802
  11. 9816802
  12. 9816802
  13. 9816802
  14. 9816802
  15. 9816802
  16. 9816802
  17. 9816802
  18. 9816802
  19. 9816802
  20. 9816802
  21. 9816802
  22. 9816802
  23. 9816802
Contact Seller

$65,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
16,805KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9816802
  • Stock #: P8292A
  • VIN: 5TFJA5DA0NX030342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8292A
  • Mileage 16,805 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! ONE OWNER!! NO ACCIDENTS!! TRD Upgraded Suspension Premium Leather Seats, Vented Seats, Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, 14Touch Screen Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Moon Roof, Automatic Highbeam Headlights, Forward Collision Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, Heated and Power Door Mirrors, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity.

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Welland Toyota goes through a rigorous 100-point inspection. We promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. Welland Toyota ensures quality and affordability. With the largest quality pre-owned vehicles to choose from, we are sure to have what you are looking for, at a price you can afford. Flexible finance options available. Response available via Text, Email, Phone, or Video Response! Please indicate which is most convenient, we are happy to correspond using your preferred method. Visit us at Welland Toyota today! One price, the right price. Every time...

We are serving Welland, Niagara, Ancaster, Hamilton, Barrie, Innisfil, Cookstown, North Bay, Burlington, Dundas, Brantford, Guelph, Stoney Creek, Grimsby, Oakville, Kitchener, London, Toronto, Mississauga, Milton, Cambridge, Kitchener Waterloo, Cayuga, Caledonia, St. Catharines, and the entire GHA and GTA.

Visit or call us today to see for yourself!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Welland Toyota

2022 Toyota Tundra L...
 16,805 KM
$65,999 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla SE
 128,334 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2021 Honda CR-V Sport
 13,001 KM
$40,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Welland Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

Call Dealer

905-788-XXXX

(click to show)

905-788-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory