2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

76,364 KM

Details Features

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT

13067302

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
76,364KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL79MRSL2PB156740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # 6408
  • Mileage 76,364 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer