2023 Kia Sportage

74,487 KM

Details Features

$28,499

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2023 Kia Sportage

LX

12569744

2023 Kia Sportage

LX

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$28,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,487KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPUCAF9P7171127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 74,487 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-788-2200

$28,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2023 Kia Sportage