$59,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Toyota 4Runner
2023 Toyota 4Runner
Location
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
905-788-2200
$59,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
58,666KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTENU5JR0P6207236
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 58,666 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
5 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Welland Toyota
2023 Toyota 4Runner 58,666 KM $59,499 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic EX 114,124 KM $19,499 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE 142,299 KM $18,499 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Welland Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-788-XXXX(click to show)
$59,499
+ taxes & licensing
Welland Toyota
905-788-2200
2023 Toyota 4Runner