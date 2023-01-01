Menu
2023 Toyota Corolla

4,600 KM

Details Description Features

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Shadow Auto

905-327-3968

2023 Toyota Corolla

2023 Toyota Corolla

SE | FWD | LANE ASSIST | KEYLESS ENTRY | BUCAM

2023 Toyota Corolla

SE | FWD | LANE ASSIST | KEYLESS ENTRY | BUCAM

Location

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

905-327-3968

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

4,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10271985
  • Stock #: DF230288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DF230288
  • Mileage 4,600 KM

Vehicle Description

520 NIAGARA ST. WELLAND, ON, L3C 1L8 * 905-714-1101

 

***DEALER TRADE *** LOCATED OFFSITE

 

*DEALER MAY SELL FOR LESS*

 

**** TEXT US DIRECTLY 289-228-3973 ****



PLEASE NOTE:



All Vehicles Are For finance and Retail Customers Only!.. NO DEALERS PLEASE.




CARFAX REPORT:  



**OFFSITE DEALER CONDITIONS**


Price Excludes Tax And Licensing  

 

Countless Financing Options Available Including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) No Hidden Fees.

 

CERTIFICATION* As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $999.  Not only do we abide by the ministry of transportation standards when certifying our vehicles, we go above and beyond to ensure the highest quality product. We ensure double the ministry standards on brake rotors and pads as well as all four tires. We also provide a 90 day guarantee on the battery on your vehicle with no questions asked! We believe in a haggle free environment and provide our best price upfront. We compare our vehicles with competing inventory and adjust our prices on a daily basis in order to provide the most aggressive prices on the market. Just ask us and we will prove it to you through a complete market pricing analysis on any vehicle in our inventory 

 

 

 

 FINANCING AVAILABLE * Everybody Approved. We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!!

 

 

 

ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST & LIC FEE PRIME % RATES AVAILABLE & NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 6 MONTH'S OAC ! WE ARE A FULL DISCLOSURE FAMILY RUN CAR DEALERSHIP - OVER 30 YEARS! TEXT US ANYTIME! 289-228-3973-FEEL NO PRESSURE WHEN YOU COME INTO SHADOW AUTO!-GET ALL OF YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED-ALL CARS COME CARPROOF VERIFIED WE HAVE A LENDER FOR EVERY SITUATION EVEN IF YOU HAVE BEEN RECENTLY DECLINED INCLUDING: NEW TO COUNTRY - ODSP - CTC - BANKRUPTCY - PROPOSAL- REPOSSESSION - PENSION - BAD CREDIT-CASH INCOME - OSAP-9 SIN NUMBER - NO CREDIT- NEW CREDIT- BAD CREDIT EASY LOANS – GREAT REVIEWS – ALL INCOME IS APPROVED ! 100% - ALL CREDIT TYPES

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

