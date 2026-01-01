$26,999+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback
Location
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
905-788-2200
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,745KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTNK4MBE4P3205659
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 43,745 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
10 Speed Automatic/CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
