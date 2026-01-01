Menu
2023 Toyota Corolla

43,745 KM

Details Features

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback

13510485

2023 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,745KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTNK4MBE4P3205659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 43,745 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic/CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2023 Toyota Corolla