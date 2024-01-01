$31,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross
L
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross
L
Location
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
905-788-2200
$31,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
16,713KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 7MUAAABGXPV067848
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 16,713 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
10 Speed Automatic/CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Welland Toyota
2017 Nissan Murano SL 54,910 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Camry XSE 38,169 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Camry XSE 70,286 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Welland Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-788-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$31,499
+ taxes & licensing
Welland Toyota
905-788-2200
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross