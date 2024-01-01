Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross

16,713 KM

Details Features

$31,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross

L

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross

L

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

Contact Seller

$31,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
16,713KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 7MUAAABGXPV067848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 16,713 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
10 Speed Automatic/CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Welland Toyota

Used 2017 Nissan Murano SL for sale in Welland, ON
2017 Nissan Murano SL 54,910 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Camry XSE for sale in Welland, ON
2019 Toyota Camry XSE 38,169 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Camry XSE for sale in Welland, ON
2019 Toyota Camry XSE 70,286 KM $29,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Welland Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-788-XXXX

(click to show)

905-788-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,499

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross