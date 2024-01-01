Menu
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross

17,852 KM

Details Features

$30,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross

L

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross

L

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
17,852KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 7MUAAAAG6PV072398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 17,852 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic/CVT

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross