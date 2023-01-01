Menu
2023 Toyota Crown

1,627 KM

Details Features

$54,999

+ tax & licensing
Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

XLE

Location

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

1,627KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9895847
  • Stock #: 5411
  • VIN: JTDAAAAF1P3000821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 1,627 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

