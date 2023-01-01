$56,499+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Highlander
HYBRID XLE
Location
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
905-788-2200
$56,499
+ taxes & licensing
50,625KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDKBRCH4PS582104
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # R8638AA
- Mileage 50,625 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Email Welland Toyota
