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2023 Toyota Highlander

67,629 KM

Details Features

$52,678

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Toyota Highlander

Hybrid Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14435551

2023 Toyota Highlander

Hybrid Limited

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,678

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
67,629KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDEBRCH2PS571745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,629 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
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905-788-2200

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$52,678

+ taxes & licensing>

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2023 Toyota Highlander