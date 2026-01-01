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2023 Toyota Highlander
Hybrid Limited
2023 Toyota Highlander
Hybrid Limited
Location
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
905-788-2200
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$52,678
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
67,629KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDEBRCH2PS571745
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,629 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
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Welland Toyota
905-788-2200
2023 Toyota Highlander