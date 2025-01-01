$33,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4
LE
2023 Toyota RAV4
LE
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
905-788-2200
$33,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
58,455KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV7PC334630
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 58,455 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
