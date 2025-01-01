Menu
2023 Toyota RAV4

67,081 KM

Details Features

$33,799

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Toyota RAV4

LE

12287676

2023 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$33,799

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67,081KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV7PC335051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 67,081 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2023 Toyota RAV4