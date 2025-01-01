Menu
2023 Toyota RAV4

29,205 KM

Details Features

$46,999

+ tax & licensing
12344028

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

Used
29,205KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3DWRFVXPW170136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # S9314A
  • Mileage 29,205 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

