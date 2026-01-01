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2023 Toyota RAV4

76,363 KM

Details Features

$39,678

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14305076

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

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Contact Seller

$39,678

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
76,363KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3DWRFV7PW170496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,363 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
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905-788-2200

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$39,678

+ taxes & licensing>

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2023 Toyota RAV4