2023 Toyota Tacoma

6,540 KM

$54,999

+ tax & licensing
$54,999

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2023 Toyota Tacoma

2023 Toyota Tacoma

2023 Toyota Tacoma

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$54,999

+ taxes & licensing

6,540KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10075557
  Stock #: 5444A
  VIN: 3TYDZ5BN4PT020020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 6,540 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! ONE OWNER! NO ACCIDENTS!! Premium Cloth Seats Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Heated and Power Door Mirrors, Automatic Headlights, Rear View Camera, Forward Collison Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity.

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Welland Toyota goes through a rigorous 100-point inspection. We promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. Welland Toyota ensures quality and affordability. With the largest quality pre-owned vehicles to choose from, we are sure to have what you are looking for, at a price you can afford. Flexible finance options available. Response available via Text, Email, Phone, or Video Response! Please indicate which is most convenient, we are happy to correspond using your preferred method. Visit us at Welland Toyota today! One price, the right price. Every time...

We are serving Welland, Niagara, Ancaster, Hamilton, Barrie, Innisfil, Cookstown, North Bay, Burlington, Dundas, Brantford, Guelph, Stoney Creek, Grimsby, Oakville, Kitchener, London, Toronto, Mississauga, Milton, Cambridge, Kitchener Waterloo, Cayuga, Caledonia, St. Catharines, and the entire GHA and GTA.

Visit or call us today to see for yourself!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

