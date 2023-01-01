2023 Toyota Tacoma

$63,499 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 , 3 5 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10495002

10495002 Stock #: R8572A

R8572A VIN: 3TYCZ5AN3PT123779

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # R8572A

Mileage 5,351 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.