$78,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$78,999
+ taxes & licensing
Welland Toyota
905-788-2200
2023 Toyota Tundra
2023 Toyota Tundra
Limited
Location
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
905-788-2200
$78,999
+ taxes & licensing
6,972KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10434027
- Stock #: P8545A
- VIN: 5TFJA5DB9PX116163
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P8545A
- Mileage 6,972 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Welland Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3