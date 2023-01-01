Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Toyota Tundra

6,972 KM

Details Features

$78,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$78,999

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota Tundra

2023 Toyota Tundra

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota Tundra

Limited

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

  1. 10434027
  2. 10434027
  3. 10434027
  4. 10434027
  5. 10434027
  6. 10434027
  7. 10434027
  8. 10434027
  9. 10434027
  10. 10434027
  11. 10434027
Contact Seller

$78,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
6,972KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10434027
  • Stock #: P8545A
  • VIN: 5TFJA5DB9PX116163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P8545A
  • Mileage 6,972 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Welland Toyota

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 144,239 KM
$35,999 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Camry SE
 40,043 KM
$33,499 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Yaris LE
 16,242 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Welland Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

Call Dealer

905-788-XXXX

(click to show)

905-788-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory