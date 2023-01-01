Menu
2023 Toyota Tundra

47,649 KM

Details Features

$82,216

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Tundra

Hybrid Limited

2023 Toyota Tundra

Hybrid Limited

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$82,216

+ taxes & licensing

47,649KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFJC5EC1PX002367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P8233
  • Mileage 47,649 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$82,216

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2023 Toyota Tundra