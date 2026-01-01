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2024 Hyundai KONA

61,935 KM

Details Features

$29,678

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Hyundai KONA

1.6T N Line

Watch This Vehicle
14209904

2024 Hyundai KONA

1.6T N Line

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

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Contact Seller

$29,678

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
61,935KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8HACA35RU113731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,935 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
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905-788-2200

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$29,678

+ taxes & licensing>

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2024 Hyundai KONA