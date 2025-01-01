Menu
2024 Nissan Murano

36,951 KM

Details Features

$44,499

+ tax & licensing
2024 Nissan Murano

Platinum

12428667

2024 Nissan Murano

Platinum

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$44,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
36,951KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2DS8RC116068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 6134
  • Mileage 36,951 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

