2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

10,429 KM

Details Features

$53,999

+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

XLE

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

XLE

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$53,999

+ taxes & licensing

10,429KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDAAAB50RS002616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 5522
  • Mileage 10,429 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$53,999

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander