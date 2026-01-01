Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Toyota RAV4

70,503 KM

Details Features

$33,678

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle
14286839

2024 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

  1. 14286839
  2. 14286839
  3. 14286839
  4. 14286839
  5. 14286839
  6. 14286839
  7. 14286839
  8. 14286839
  9. 14286839
  10. 14286839
  11. 14286839
  12. 14286839
  13. 14286839
Contact Seller

$33,678

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
70,503KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV3RC465475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6636
  • Mileage 70,503 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Welland Toyota

Used 2025 Mazda CX-90 MHEV GT BOSE AUDIO-3RD ROW SEATING-LEATHER SEATS-HEATED SEATS-HEATED STEERING WHEEL-MOONROOF- for sale in Welland, ON
2025 Mazda CX-90 MHEV GT BOSE AUDIO-3RD ROW SEATING-LEATHER SEATS-HEATED SEATS-HEATED STEERING WHEEL-MOONROOF- 47,689 KM $44,178 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4x4-ALPINE AUDIO-BACK UP CAMERA-BLUETOOTH-` for sale in Welland, ON
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4x4-ALPINE AUDIO-BACK UP CAMERA-BLUETOOTH-` 49,194 KM $39,678 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Nissan Kicks Play SV NO ACCIDENTS-HEATED STEERING WHEEL-HEATED SEATS- for sale in Welland, ON
2025 Nissan Kicks Play SV NO ACCIDENTS-HEATED STEERING WHEEL-HEATED SEATS- 1,915 KM $25,678 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Welland Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-788-XXXX

(click to show)

905-788-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,678

+ taxes & licensing>

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2024 Toyota RAV4