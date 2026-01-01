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2025 Infiniti QX50

170 KM

Details Features

$48,678

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
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2025 Infiniti QX50

sport

Watch This Vehicle
14286833

2025 Infiniti QX50

sport

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

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Contact Seller

$48,678

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
170KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3PCAJ5FB1SF116058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6656
  • Mileage 170 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2025 Infiniti QX50 sport for sale in Welland, ON
2025 Infiniti QX50 sport 170 KM $48,678 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
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$48,678

+ taxes & licensing>

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2025 Infiniti QX50