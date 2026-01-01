$25,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2025 Nissan Kicks Play
SV
2025 Nissan Kicks Play
SV
Location
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
905-788-2200
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
37KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CV4SL505285
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 37 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Welland Toyota
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 122,279 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE 29,326 KM $30,999 + tax & lic
2024 Toyota Tacoma 38,438 KM $51,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Welland Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-788-XXXX(click to show)
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Welland Toyota
905-788-2200
2025 Nissan Kicks Play