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2025 Nissan Kicks Play

37 KM

Details Features

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Nissan Kicks Play

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13989519

2025 Nissan Kicks Play

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Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

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Contact Seller

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
37KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CV4SL505285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 37 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
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Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
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905-788-2200

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$25,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2025 Nissan Kicks Play