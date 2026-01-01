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2025 Toyota RAV4

12,825 KM

Details Features

$38,678

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle
14534130

2025 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,678

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
12,825KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV8SC528642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T007A
  • Mileage 12,825 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
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$38,678

+ taxes & licensing>

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2025 Toyota RAV4