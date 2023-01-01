$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Sturgeon Falls Chrysler
705-753-4111
2020 GMC Terrain
2020 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
Sturgeon Falls Chrysler
24 Front St, West Nipissing, ON P2B 3L4
705-753-4111
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
62,103KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9978119
- Stock #: N27A
- VIN: 3GKALTEX2LL235210
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # N27A
- Mileage 62,103 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Bucket Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Sturgeon Falls Chrysler
Sturgeon Falls Chrysler
24 Front St, West Nipissing, ON P2B 3L4