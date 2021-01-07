Menu
2000 Lexus ES 300

281,000 KM

Details

$1,200

+ tax & licensing
$1,200

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2000 Lexus ES 300

2000 Lexus ES 300

2000 Lexus ES 300

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$1,200

+ taxes & licensing

281,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 6505753
  • Stock #: 8989A
  • VIN: JT8BF28G3Y0271133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 281,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just traded in, local car in good condition, garaged, body, interior and mechanically in good condition, also comes with alloy wheels with all season tires, made in Japan. Sols as is because of age and mileage.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Locks
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cell Phone Hookup
Conventional Spare Tire

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

