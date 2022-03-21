$2,750+ tax & licensing
2002 Honda Civic
SI
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9
309,000KM
- Listing ID: 8677196
- Stock #: 9125
- VIN: 1HGEM21992L817389
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 309,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, recent trade by mature gentleman, 1 owner, comes certified, new front brakes and lower ball joints, good tires on alloy wheels, power windows,locks and mirrors, a/c and more.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Sun/Moonroof
