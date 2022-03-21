Menu
2002 Honda Civic

309,000 KM

$2,750

+ tax & licensing
$2,750

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

SI

SI

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$2,750

+ taxes & licensing

309,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8677196
  • Stock #: 9125
  • VIN: 1HGEM21992L817389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 309,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, recent trade by mature gentleman, 1 owner, comes certified, new front brakes and lower ball joints, good tires on alloy wheels, power windows,locks and mirrors, a/c and more.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Sun/Moonroof

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

416-617-0617
