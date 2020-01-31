Menu
2003 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

2003 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Sale Price

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 173,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4674243
  • Stock #: 8879
  • VIN: KM8SB73D73U555756
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey - Light
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

New arrival, local trade in from elderly customer, well maintained, no rust, brand new brakes all around, new brake lines and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

