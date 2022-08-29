Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Toyota Corolla

233,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
2003 Toyota Corolla

2003 Toyota Corolla

CE

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

233,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9024355
  • Stock #: 9168
  • VIN: 2T1BR32E73C749932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 233,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival recent trade from mature owner, very good condition, equipped with automatic transmission, cold ac, power mirrors, door locks and more. One of the most reliable and fuel efficient vehicles on the market with Toyota legendary quality.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Manual Steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales

2009 Volvo XC70 5dr ...
 248,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Jett...
 218,000 KM
$7,250 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Veracru...
 188,000 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic

Email Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-7878

Alternate Numbers
416-617-0617
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory