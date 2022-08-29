$4,500+ tax & licensing
2003 Toyota Corolla
CE
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
233,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9024355
- Stock #: 9168
- VIN: 2T1BR32E73C749932
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 233,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival recent trade from mature owner, very good condition, equipped with automatic transmission, cold ac, power mirrors, door locks and more. One of the most reliable and fuel efficient vehicles on the market with Toyota legendary quality.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Manual Steering
