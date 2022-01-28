$4,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lawrence Auto Sales
416-740-7878
2004 Volvo S80
2004 Volvo S80
2.5T AWD
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
261,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8257845
- Stock #: 9121
- VIN: YV1TH59H341383065
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 261,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Local trade from Volvo dealer in great condition with 38 dealer service records, equipped with a 2.5L Turbo engine and AWD , heated leather power seats with memory, sunroof, alloy wheels with excellent Good Year tires, interior and exterior in amazing condition with LUBRICO WARRANTY available.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Turbocharged
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9